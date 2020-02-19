wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins Tweets Pope Francis, Preview for The Bump, John Cena’s Top 10 Smackdown Moments
– The self-proclaimed Monday Night Messiah, WWE Superstar uSeth Rollins, tagged Pope Francis this week following his “sermon” on Monday Night Raw. You can check out that tweet below.
Eat your heart out @Pontifex https://t.co/3Lr3XJdReE
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 18, 2020
– The Twitter account for WWE’s The Bump released the following preview. The show debuts today at 10:00 am EST on the Network, YouTube, and other digital platforms. Today’s show is set to feature Roman Reigns, Sheamus, and Fit Finlay. You can check out the new preview below.
.@TheMattCamp channels his inner #CelticWarrior…but just wait until @WWESheamus is LIVE on #WWETheBump tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/okrK6SJyiJ
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) February 18, 2020
– WWE released a new John Cena Top 10 video today showcasing Cena’s Top 10 Greatest Smackdown Moments. You can check out that video below.
