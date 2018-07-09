Quantcast

 

WWE News: Seth Rollins Wants The WWE IC Title Back, WWE Superstars Meet New York Knicks Player, John Cena Quotes Shah Rukh Khan

July 9, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Here is Seth Rollins, speaking about his experience at WWE’s Live Event in Madison Square Garden, and still being disappointed that he isn’t the IC champion…

– New York Knicks player Enes Kanter posted picture on his Twitter account with Ronda Rousey, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke and Natalya, thanking the WWE for the opportunity to meet the stars…

– John Cena posted the following on Twitter, quoting Shah Rukh Khan, one of the biggest movie stars in India…

