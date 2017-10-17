WWE News: Seth Rollins and Xavier Woods Play WWE 2K18 on UpUpDownDown, Fan Poll on The Shield for TLC, New Stat for Kane After TLC

– Xavier Woods has released a new UpUpDownDown video featuring Woods playing WWE 2K18 with Seth Rollins. You can check out the video featuring Woods vs. the cover Superstar, Seth Rollins, in the player below. Corey Graves also makes an appearance.

– WWE.com has a new fan poll up, asking, “Can The Shield overcome a 4-on-3 disadvantage at WWE TLC?”

82% of fans answered, “Of course! They are The Shield, and no one can stop them.” The other 18% answered, “No. The addition of Braun Strowman will be too much for The Hounds of Justice to handle.”

– With his addition to WWE TLC on Sunday, Kane will have taken part in a WWE pay-per-view event for 21 calendar years since he debuted in the WWE (as Kane) in 1997. Kane is set to team with Braun Strowman, Sheamus, Cesaro, and The miz against The Shield in a 3-on-5 TLC Handicap match at the event.