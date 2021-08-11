WWE News: Several More Additions To the WWE Network on Peacock, Highlights From Last Night’s NXT, This Week’s Episode of The Bump

– Peacock is still getting more additions of vintage wrestling content from the WWE Network, with gaps being filled for WCW Saturday Night, Smackdown, Saturday Night’s Main Event and WWF All-Star Wrestling. PWInsider notes that instead of the Bashed in the USA Coliseum video, they accidentally uploaded the 1995 ECW event Barbed Wire, Hoodies & Chokeslams in its place. It has since been removed. Other additions include:

* Corey Graves – Superstar Ink

* WWE Starrcade house show specials

* Crunch Classic – Coliseum Home Video

* George the Animal Steele – Coliseum Home Video.

* Southpaw Regional Wrestling

* Steve Austin: The Bottom Line from the Most Popular Superstar of All Time

* Wrestling’s High Flyers

