WWE News: Several More Additions To the WWE Network on Peacock, Highlights From Last Night’s NXT, This Week’s Episode of The Bump
– Peacock is still getting more additions of vintage wrestling content from the WWE Network, with gaps being filled for WCW Saturday Night, Smackdown, Saturday Night’s Main Event and WWF All-Star Wrestling. PWInsider notes that instead of the Bashed in the USA Coliseum video, they accidentally uploaded the 1995 ECW event Barbed Wire, Hoodies & Chokeslams in its place. It has since been removed. Other additions include:
* Corey Graves – Superstar Ink
* WWE Starrcade house show specials
* Crunch Classic – Coliseum Home Video
* George the Animal Steele – Coliseum Home Video.
* Southpaw Regional Wrestling
* Steve Austin: The Bottom Line from the Most Popular Superstar of All Time
* Wrestling’s High Flyers
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT:
– This week’s episode of The Bump is now online. It features AJ Styles, Omos, Raquel Gonzalez & Odyssey Jones.
