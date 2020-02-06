WWE News: Sgt. Slaughter Attends Last Night’s NXT, Alexa Bliss Chats With Birds of Prey Cast, Bradley Martyn Appears in Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville Vlog

– WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter was in attendance at last night’s edition of NXT at Full Sail University. You can check out an image of Slaughter sitting ringside from last night’s broadcast that was shared by NXT on Twitter below.

– WWE released a video of Alexa Bliss chatting with the cast of Birds of Prey, including actress Margot Robbie, who portrays Harley Quinn in the film. Bliss herself is a huge fan of Harley Quinn and has had her own Harley Quinn-inspired ring attire. You can check out that video below.

Birds of Prey hits theaters on February 7. You check out 411’s official review RIGHT HERE.

– After Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville recently appeared in a workout video for Bradley Martyn’s YouTube channel, Martyn appeared in Rose and Deville’s own Damandyz Donutz channel, where they went out to eat at Waba Grill. You can check out that video below.