WWE News: Network Adds Section for Shad Gaspard, Curt Hawkins Unboxes WWE Figures With His Daughter, More Uno Gameplay on UUDD

– PWInsider reports that the WWE Network has added a carousel celebrating the career of the late former Superstar, Shad Gaspard. As noted, Gaspard’s body was discovered earlier today. Shad Gaspard was swept away by a riptide while swimming at a beach in Malibu with his son last Sunday. He’s survived by his wife and son.

Additionally, PWInsider notes that that new sections have been added to the network for The IIconics and In Your House.

– Former WWE Superstar Curt Hawkins, aka Brian Meyers, did a new unboxing video where he and his daughter unbox some new WWE action figures. You can check those out below.

– Tyler Breeze challenges everyone in a new UpUpDownDown video with some WWE Superstars playing Uno. You can check out that video below.