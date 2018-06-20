WWE News: Shane Douglas Praises Bobby Roode, Promo For Raw, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– Shane Douglas posted the following on Twitter, sharing some very high words of praise for WWE’s Bobby Roode…

I wish the machine would cut Bobby Roode loose & just let him do his thing. He’s the closest there is to a great old school “Franchise” type (if you will) heel, that’s out there today. Not on your level, but he’s was so good as a top heel in TNA suring his run. — Iron City Shmitty (@IronSides1019) June 18, 2018

Simply put… Bobby Roode is among the very best in the biz 2day. Wrkd w him at TNA and thought then that he should be pushed to the moon. He is an incredible heel & wrestler. I guess they must not place much weight on such assets in sports entertainment! Damned shame! https://t.co/eiZDSgM9eA — Shane Douglas (@TheFranchiseSD) June 19, 2018

– Here is a promo for Monday’s Seth Rollins vs. IC Champion Dolph Ziggler rematch…

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Don West (55)

* Koko B Ware (61)