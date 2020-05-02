WWE News: Shane Helms Confirms Mike Rotunda Twitter Account is Fake, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, Brie Bella Talks Marriage Problems

– In a post on Twitter, Shane Helms confirmed that a Twitter account for Mike Rotunda, which popped up today, is actually fake.

He wrote: “FAKE ACCOUNT. I just texted Mike to ask if this was him? It’s not.”

FAKE ACCOUNT. I just texted Mike to ask if this was him? It’s not. https://t.co/gk4UDkU3ck — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) May 2, 2020

– WWE has posted a video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX.

– Brie Bella posted a video to Youtube recapping the most recent episode of Total Bellas, where she briefly mentioned marriage problems with Daniel Bryan. She basically said that marriage isn’t easy and the last five episodes feature the two figuring out how to get out of a rough patch.