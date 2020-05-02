wrestling / News
WWE News: Shane Helms Confirms Mike Rotunda Twitter Account is Fake, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, Brie Bella Talks Marriage Problems
May 2, 2020 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Shane Helms confirmed that a Twitter account for Mike Rotunda, which popped up today, is actually fake.
He wrote: “FAKE ACCOUNT. I just texted Mike to ask if this was him? It’s not.”
FAKE ACCOUNT. I just texted Mike to ask if this was him? It’s not. https://t.co/gk4UDkU3ck
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) May 2, 2020
– WWE has posted a video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX.
– Brie Bella posted a video to Youtube recapping the most recent episode of Total Bellas, where she briefly mentioned marriage problems with Daniel Bryan. She basically said that marriage isn’t easy and the last five episodes feature the two figuring out how to get out of a rough patch.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Discusses Why Chris Jericho Was Pulled From WrestleMania 2000 Main Event, Calls The Situation ‘Ridiculous’ & ‘Stupid’
- Bruce Prichard Discusses How Matt Hardy Acted Backstage After Lita & Edge Got Together, On If Matt Rubbed The Former WCW Guys The Wrong Way
- Cody Addresses His Saying AEW Isn’t Interested In Heath Slater After Slater Responds, Says It Was ‘Clearly Humor’
- Becky Lynch Says She Recently Saw Vince McMahon Demonstrate How To Fall Off A Tower, Wants To See WWE Do More Things Like Cinematic Matches