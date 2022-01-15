wrestling / News
WWE News: Shane McMahon Celebrates Birthday, Kelly Kelly Turns 35
– Former WWE SmackDown tag team champion and WWE World Cup winner Shane McMahon celebrates his birthday today. He turns 52 years old. WWE wished him a happy birthday on Twitter, which you can see below:
Here comes the birthday! Wish @shanemcmahon a high-flying birthday! 💸 pic.twitter.com/pOrIL1KQRb
— WWE (@WWE) January 15, 2022
– Former WWE Divas champion Kelly Kelly, aka Barbie Blank, also celebrates her birthday today, as she turns 35 years old. WWE also wished her a happy birthday, which you can see here:
Happy birthday to former Divas Champion, @TheBarbieBlank! pic.twitter.com/TEKQR5Wnhl
— WWE (@WWE) January 15, 2022
Kelly Kelly will be making her WWE in-ring return later this month at the Royal Rumble 2022 event. She’ll be competing in the women’s Rumble match.
