WWE News: Shane McMahon Comments on Daniel Bryan Attack, Asuke Promo From Smackdown

– Shane McMahon posted to Twitter commenting on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owen’s assault on Daniel Bryan that closed Smackdown. McMahon, who suffered his own assault last week at the hands of the duo, posted:

On a night that should have been one of @WWEDanielBryan's finest…Sami & KO proved they are vile, spineless cowards. Neither of them belong in @WWE and #SDLive…I just hope this didn’t set back Daniel’s in-ring return even further. — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) March 21, 2018

– Here is the promo that aired on Smackdown hyping Asuka’s battle with Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34: