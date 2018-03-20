 

WWE News: Shane McMahon Comments on Daniel Bryan Attack, Asuke Promo From Smackdown

March 20, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Shane McMahon posted to Twitter commenting on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owen’s assault on Daniel Bryan that closed Smackdown. McMahon, who suffered his own assault last week at the hands of the duo, posted:

– Here is the promo that aired on Smackdown hyping Asuka’s battle with Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34:

