wrestling / News

WWE News: Bray Wyatt Invites R-Truth to Firefly Funhouse, Shane McMahon Comments on Win Over Roman Reigns

June 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shane McMahon WWE Smackdown 103117

– Shane McMahon is riding high after his win over Roman Reigns at WWE Super ShowDown. McMahon posted to Twitter following his Drew McIntyre-assisted win over Reigns, posting:

– Bray Wyatt looks to be down for having a new guest at the Firefly Funhouse. Wyatt took to Twitter earlier this week, inviting 24/7 Champion R-Truth to the Funhouse if he needs “a place to lie low” while evading challengers to the title. Truth’s response suggests he isn’t likely to take Wyatt up on the offer though:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bray Wyatt, R-Truth, Shane McMahon, WWE Super ShowDown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading