WWE News: Bray Wyatt Invites R-Truth to Firefly Funhouse, Shane McMahon Comments on Win Over Roman Reigns
– Shane McMahon is riding high after his win over Roman Reigns at WWE Super ShowDown. McMahon posted to Twitter following his Drew McIntyre-assisted win over Reigns, posting:
Best In The World! What else can I say?#WWESSD pic.twitter.com/rgXGhRAb9N
— Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) June 7, 2019
– Bray Wyatt looks to be down for having a new guest at the Firefly Funhouse. Wyatt took to Twitter earlier this week, inviting 24/7 Champion R-Truth to the Funhouse if he needs “a place to lie low” while evading challengers to the title. Truth’s response suggests he isn’t likely to take Wyatt up on the offer though:
@RonKillings Hey buddy!
If you ever need a place to lay low for a bit, you’re always welcome here!!
XoXo Wyatt
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) June 5, 2019
— WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) June 6, 2019
