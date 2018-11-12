WWE News: Shane McMahon Comments on Smackdown Attack, Charlotte Says She Bleeds Blue, Highlights From Main Event Segment

– Shane McMahon posted to Twitter to comment on Monday night’s Smackdown women’s attack of Team Raw. You can see his post below, in which McMahon tells Stephanie McMahon that they just “made Raw better”:

Hey Steph, you’re welcome for the help….We just made #Raw better! #SDLive Women rule! 😂 — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) November 13, 2018

– Charlotte Flair posted to Twitter to profess her allegiance to Smackdown, saying she “bleeds blue.”

– Here are highlights from the Raw main event segment in question, with Becky Lynch sneaking into the Raw backstage area and attacking Ronda Rousey before getting to the ring and leading the Team Smackdown attack: