Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Shane McMahon Comments on Smackdown Attack, Charlotte Says She Bleeds Blue, Highlights From Main Event Segment

November 12, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shane McMahon WWE Smackdown 103117

– Shane McMahon posted to Twitter to comment on Monday night’s Smackdown women’s attack of Team Raw. You can see his post below, in which McMahon tells Stephanie McMahon that they just “made Raw better”:

– Charlotte Flair posted to Twitter to profess her allegiance to Smackdown, saying she “bleeds blue.”

– Here are highlights from the Raw main event segment in question, with Becky Lynch sneaking into the Raw backstage area and attacking Ronda Rousey before getting to the ring and leading the Team Smackdown attack:

article topics :

Charlotte Flair, Shane McMahon, Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading