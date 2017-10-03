wrestling / News
WWE News: Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens Face Off on Smackdown, Finn Balor’s WWE 2K18 Entrance
– WWE posted video clips of Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens facing off on Smackdown. You can see them below. The promo segment turned into a brawl after Shane said their Hell in a Cell match would be Falls Count Anywhere:
The fight has spilled ALL OVER the @Pepsi_Center between @FightOwensFight and #SDLive Commissioner @shanemcmahon! #HIAC pic.twitter.com/opMBDXOBTq
"On Sunday, I will throw you off the cell, and there is NO GETTING BACK UP this time!" – @FightOwensFight #SDLive #HIAC @ShaneMcMahon pic.twitter.com/gudikF6b15
.@shanemcmahon vs. @FightOwensFight in a #HellInACell #FallsCountAnywhere Match.
Chaos roams free THIS SUNDAY at #HIAC. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/mcpre666VP
There's no end to the horrible things @FightOwensFight is capable of inside #HellInACell… #HIAC #SDLive @shanemcmahon pic.twitter.com/nfWyJkN9sr
– Here is Finn Balor’s WWE 2K18 entrance as The Demon, per IGN: