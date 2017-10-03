wrestling / News

WWE News: Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens Face Off on Smackdown, Finn Balor’s WWE 2K18 Entrance

October 3, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE posted video clips of Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens facing off on Smackdown. You can see them below. The promo segment turned into a brawl after Shane said their Hell in a Cell match would be Falls Count Anywhere:

– Here is Finn Balor’s WWE 2K18 entrance as The Demon, per IGN:

