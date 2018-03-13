wrestling / News
WWE News: Shane McMahon to Make WrestleMania Announcement on Smackdown, Seth Rollins Reacts to Raw Loss
March 13, 2018 | Posted by
– Shane McMahon is set to make a WrestleMania 34 announcement on this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see a new preview below, which teases McMahon’s announcement as well as Asuka’s first appearance for the brand:
Catch the fallout of #WWEFastlane PLUS @WWEAsuka's very first appearance on the blue brand TOMORROW on #SDLive on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/bKTMhQAjeh
— WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2018
– Seth Rollins posted the following to Twitter, reacting to his loss to Finn Balor on Raw:
Wasn’t myself tonight. Back home to focus and mend. With Mania right around the corner, there’s no time for mistakes. The time to move is now. #raw
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 13, 2018