WWE News: Shane McMahon to Make WrestleMania Announcement on Smackdown, Seth Rollins Reacts to Raw Loss

March 13, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shane McMahon WWE Smackdown 103117

– Shane McMahon is set to make a WrestleMania 34 announcement on this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see a new preview below, which teases McMahon’s announcement as well as Asuka’s first appearance for the brand:

– Seth Rollins posted the following to Twitter, reacting to his loss to Finn Balor on Raw:

Seth Rollins, Shane McMahon, Smackdown, WrestleMania 34, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

