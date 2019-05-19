wrestling / News

WWE News: Shane McMahon Previews His Money in the Bank Gear, Kabuki Warriors Trademark Filed

May 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Shane McMahon took to Twitter on Sunday to offer a preview of his gear for tonight’s Money in the Bank. McMahon is facing The Miz in a steel cage match; you can see his post below.

– WWE filed a trademark application for Kabuki Warriors, the new name for Asuka and Kairi Sane, on Monday. The application has not yet been assigned to an examiner.

