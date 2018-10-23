WWE News: Shane McMahon References CM Punk Chants on Smackdown, Paul Heyman Praises Roman Reigns

– Shane McMahon took a moment to comment on the CM Punk chants that took place on this week’s Smackdown. McMahon was discussing the WWE World Cup and said that the winner would be able to declare himself the best in the world when the crowd began chanting Punk’s name.

In response, McMahon paused and quipped, “I don’t believe he’s in the tournament.”

You can see video of the segment below:

– Paul Heyman posted to Twitter to offer praise for Roman Reigns. Heyman was responding to a fan who had nice things to say about his promo on last night’s Raw, and said: