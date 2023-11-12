wrestling / News

WWE News: Shawn Michaels Asks to See Andre Chase, Top 10 WarGames Destruction Moments

November 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Andre Chase Duke Hudson WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

– WWE released a video showing NXT Tag Team Champion Andre Chase entering into Shawn Michaels’ office for a meeting. When asked why Michaels wants to see him, Chase says, “I genuinely don’t know, but I’m about to find out.” You can view that meeting below:

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 WarGames Destruction Moments:

