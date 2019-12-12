wrestling / News
WWE News: Shawn Michaels Says Balor vs. Cole Is an ‘Early Christmas Present,’ Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins Live Show Vlog, Top 10 NXT Moments for This Week
– WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels posted a tweet last night, hyping the upcoming Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole NXT title match. The match is set for next week.
Michaels wrote on the matchup, “@FinnBalor versus @AdamColePro. Christmas coming a little early for @WWENXT fans. #WWENXT” You can check out his tweet below.
.@FinnBalor versus @AdamColePro. Christmas coming a little early for @WWENXT fans. #WWENXT
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) December 12, 2019
– Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins released a vlog for their live Major WF Podcast show that was held during Survivor Series weekend. You can check out that video below.
– WWE highlighted the top 10 moments from last night’s NXT. You can check out that video below.
