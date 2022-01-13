WWE News: Shawn Michaels Comments on WALTER’s Last NXT UK Match, Nikki Bella on Getting Medically Cleared to Return (Video), NXT UK Theme Music

– As noted, WALTER is set to wrestle his final match for the WWE NXT UK brand on today’s show against Nathan Frasier. Shawn Michaels commented on the end of an era for NXT UK with WALTER, which you can see below:

Michaels tweeted, “The end of an era for #NXTUK. A dominant champion and one of the most intense in-ring competitors today… See @WalterAUT’s farewell match TODAY on @NXTUK! @peacockTV @WWENetwork”

– As previously reported, The Bella Twins (Nikki & Brie) will be making their WWE in-ring returns in the women’s Royal Rumble match at this month’s event. During their podcast this week, Nikki Bella spoke about getting medically cleared to make her in-ring return after a neck injury previously forced her to retire. You can view some additional clips from their podcast this week below:







– WWE released the following NXT UK themes:





