WWE News: Shawn Michaels Congratulates The BroserWeights, Charlotte Flair on NASCAR Race Hub, Top 10 NXT Moments

– WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels commented on Twitter on Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne (The BroserWeights) on winning the 2020 NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. You can check out that tweet below.

Shawn Michaels wrote, “Congrats to @SuperKingofBros and @PeteDunneYxB on winning the #DustyClassic. Hell of a run!”

Congrats to @SuperKingofBros and @PeteDunneYxB on winning the #DustyClassic. Hell of a run! — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) January 30, 2020

– FOX Sports released a clip of Charlotte Flair, who will appear on NASCAR Race Hub later tonight at 6:00 pm EST on FS1. You can check out that clip of Charlotte Flair below.

WOOOO! @MsCharlotteWWE joins NASCAR Race Hub tonight (6p ET on FS1). We had fun hanging out with the 10-time @WWE Women's Champion at the track last season. pic.twitter.com/p1uJqZOHDV — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) January 30, 2020

– WWE released the Top 10 NXT moments for this week. You can check out that video below.