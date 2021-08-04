wrestling / News
WWE News: Shawn Michaels Featured in NXT UK Iron Man Match Preview, Indi Hartwell & Dexter Lumis Shirt Released, Natalya on the Rise of Women’s Wrestling
August 4, 2021 | Posted by
– Shawn Michaels is in a new WWE preview for this week’s Iron Man Match on NXT UK. A-Kid will face Jordan Devlin in a 30-minute Iron Man Match on tomorrow’s show. You can check out that preview below:
– WWEShop.com has a new shirt for the couple Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis that says “IN-DEX” on it.
– WFLA News Channel 8 recently spoke to WWE Superstar Natalya, who discussed the rise of women’s wrestling in WWE:
