WWE News: Shawn Michaels Hypes NXT UK Iron Man Match, Sami Zayn Joins Oral Sessions, C4 Energy Holding SummerSlam Contest
– WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels posted the following tweet on the Iron Man Match between A-Kid and Jordan Devlin set for today’s NXT UK. Michaels wrote, “TODAY! Not only a first-ever match for #NXTUK but one of the most grueling, agonizing, and exciting types of matches in our business. THIS ONE WILL BE SPECIAL. DO NOT MISS IT!! @NXTUK TODAY at 3pm ET!!!”
– WWE Superstar Sami Zayn joins Oral Sessions for this week’s episode. You can listen to the audio below:
For the second time ever, Renee welcomes Sami Zayn to the pod, and the first repeat guest not named Jon Moxley has a doozy of an episode planned. Technically serving as a host, Sami leads Renee down an epic journey of introspection and self-discovery as he attempts to answer the question, “Why is everything wrestling?”
– C4 Energy is holding the WWE Slammin’ Summer Sweepstakes. The grand-prize winner is an all-inclusive trip for two to SummerSlam. More details are available at the above link.
