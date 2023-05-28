wrestling / News

WWE News: Shawn Michaels Hypes Tonight’s NXT Battleground, The Bump Night of Champions Recap, Top 10 Brock Lesnar Beatdowns

May 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Battleground Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels hyped up tonight’s NXT Battleground in Lowell, Massachusetts with the following tweet, writing, “Lowell I hope you’re ready! I can’t wait to see the NXT Universe in full force at the @TsongasCenter! #NXTBattleground”

– The WWE Night of Champions recap special of The Bump from earlier today is now available:

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Brock Lesnar Beatdowns:

