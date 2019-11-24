wrestling / News
WWE News: Shawn Michaels Praises NXT TakeOver, Io Shirai Says She’s the Best, Corey Graves on Cain Velasquez and Chronicle Episode
– WWE Hall of Famer and NXT coach Shawn Michaels praised tonight’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames event on Twitter. You can check out his reaction tweet below.
That. Was. Awesome. #NXTTakeOver #WarGames
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) November 24, 2019
– Also following TakeOver, Io Shirai shared a tweet of her own, saying she’s still “the best” despite being on the losing team for the women’s WarGames match. Shirai wrote, “I am the best. That’s it.” You can check out her tweet below.
I am the best。
That’s it。#NXTTakeOver #WarGames pic.twitter.com/rb1Wgx8IyS
— 紫雷イオ、Io Shirai (@shirai_io) November 24, 2019
– A new episode of WWE Chronicle showcasing Cain Velasquez debuted on the WWE Network following NXT TakeOver: WarGames. Corey Graves shared his thoughts on the program on social media. Corey Graves wrote, “Check out the new #WWEChronicle about @cainmma … Much respect to a dude that respects our world just as much.”
Check out the new #WWEChronicle about @cainmma…
Much respect to a dude that respects our world just as much.@WWENetwork
— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) November 24, 2019
