– WWE NXT executive producer Shawn Michaels shared a backstage photo from last night’s NXT, featuring himself, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, and WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman (aka X-Pac). He wrote in the caption, “Big night tonight. #WWENXT 8/7c @TheCW” You can view that photo below:

– The ticket pre-sale has begun for WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. The pre-sale code for the event is UNIVERSE (via PWInsider).