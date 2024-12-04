wrestling / News
WWE News: Shawn Michaels Shares Photo With Eric Bischoff & Sean Waltman From NXT, Elimination Chamber Ticket Pre-Sale Code
– WWE NXT executive producer Shawn Michaels shared a backstage photo from last night’s NXT, featuring himself, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, and WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman (aka X-Pac). He wrote in the caption, “Big night tonight. #WWENXT 8/7c @TheCW” You can view that photo below:
Big night tonight. #WWENXT 8/7c @TheCW pic.twitter.com/4s0McEl0WN
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) December 4, 2024
– The ticket pre-sale has begun for WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. The pre-sale code for the event is UNIVERSE (via PWInsider).
