– WWE Hall of Famer and NXT executive producer Shawn Michaels joined Morning in America this week to discuss NXT’s move to The CW in Fall 2024:
– Logan Paul shared a WWE Crown Jewel event vlog. He won the United States Championship from WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio at last Saturday’s event:
– WWE Playlist released a video showcasing an hour of betrayals:
