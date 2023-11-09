wrestling / News

WWE News: Shawn Michaels Speaks on NXT’s Move to The CW, Vlog of Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, Playlist Showcases Betrayals

November 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Deadline Shawn Michaels Iron Survivor Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Hall of Famer and NXT executive producer Shawn Michaels joined Morning in America this week to discuss NXT’s move to The CW in Fall 2024:

– Logan Paul shared a WWE Crown Jewel event vlog. He won the United States Championship from WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio at last Saturday’s event:

– WWE Playlist released a video showcasing an hour of betrayals:

