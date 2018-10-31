WWE News: Shawn Michaels Thrilled For Crown Jewel Match, Rhea Ripley Mocks Tegan Nox With Halloween Costume

– WWE posted video of Shawn Michaels commenting on his return match at WWE Crown Jewel. You can see the video below.

Michaels said, “I’m very thrilled after being with the WWE for 30 years I still have the opportunity to be a part of things that are happening for the first time. Like everything in this line of work, I’m thankful it’s a bigger deal to other people than it is to me. I guess that’s what makes it easier to do, less anxiety. Maybe it’s going to go really badly because there’s no stress, there’s no anxiety, I don’t feel a lot of pressure to be ‘The Showstopper’ to be ‘Mr. WrestleMania.’ Maybe because it’s not at WrestleMania. One of the reasons I agreed to do it, it didn’t encompass all of those things that I feel a ‘comeback match’ dictates.”

– Rhea Ripley posted a picture of her Halloween costume — Tegan Nox, with a crutch and knee brace. The costume is a reference to Nox’s knee injury during her match against Ripley during the Mae Young Classic: