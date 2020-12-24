wrestling / News
WWE News: Shawn Michaels Tweets on Rhea Ripley & Raquel González Brawl, Top 10 NXT Moments, New UUDD Videos
December 24, 2020
– WWE Hall of Famer and NXT coach Shawn Michaels commented on last night’s brawl on NXT between Rhea Ripley and Raquel González. Michaels noted via Twitter, “I would NOT get in the way of these two!!! #WWENXT”
– The Top 10 NXT moments from last night’s show are now available:
– UpUpDownDown released a new Battle of the Brands Let’s Play session along with some more Superstar Uno. Those videos are available below:
