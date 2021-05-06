wrestling / News
WWE News: Shayna Baszler Answers Questions for Star Wars Day, Zayda Ramier Joins What’s NeXT, Preview for Next WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures
May 6, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE Women’s tag team champion Shayna Baszler released a new vlog this week in commemoration of Star Wars Day. She answered various fan questions and also showed off some items in her Star Wars collection. That video is available below.
– NXT rookie talent Zayda Ramier joined this week’s edition of What’s NeXT:
– A new preview is out for Sunday’s edition of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures. This week’s episode will feature Booker T. The new episode premieres on Sunday following Biography at 10:00 pm EST on A&E. You can check out that preview clip below:
