WWE News: Shayna Baszler Breaks Down McGregor vs. Poirier, First Look at Yokozuna WWE Icons Special, Top 10 Royal Rumble 2020 Moments
January 27, 2021
– WWE Superstar and former UFC fighter Shayna Baszler released a new video today breaking down Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. McGregor lost the fight by knockout in the second round. Baszler broke down Poirier’s legkick technique, which were a major factor for the fight. You can view that vlog below:
– WWE released a first look clip at the upcoming WWE Icons: Yokozuna special, which you can view below. The show debuts on Sunday, January 31.
– WWE showcased the Top 10 Royal Rumble 2020 moments earlier today:
