WWE News: Shayna Baszler Celebrates Her 40th Birthday, Other Wrestling Birthdays, Video Preview For Monday’s RAW

– Shayna Baszler turns 40 years old today and took to Twitter to celebrate.

She wrote: “Rejoice with blood offerings! THE GREATEST DAY IN HISTORY!!! A day of revelry and glory!!”

Rejoice with blood offerings! THE GREATEST DAY IN HISTORY!!! — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) August 8, 2020

A day of revelry and glory!! https://t.co/iJFBjGsVxV — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) August 8, 2020

– Other wrestling birthdays today include Sable (53) and Zack Gibson (30).

– WWE has posted a video preview for this Monday’s RAW, which includes Bayley vs. Asuka, the return of RAW underground and Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens.