WWE News: Shayna Baszler Celebrates Her 40th Birthday, Other Wrestling Birthdays, Video Preview For Monday’s RAW
– Shayna Baszler turns 40 years old today and took to Twitter to celebrate.
She wrote: “Rejoice with blood offerings! THE GREATEST DAY IN HISTORY!!! A day of revelry and glory!!”
Rejoice with blood offerings! THE GREATEST DAY IN HISTORY!!!
— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) August 8, 2020
A day of revelry and glory!! https://t.co/iJFBjGsVxV
— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) August 8, 2020
– Other wrestling birthdays today include Sable (53) and Zack Gibson (30).
– WWE has posted a video preview for this Monday’s RAW, which includes Bayley vs. Asuka, the return of RAW underground and Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens.
The return of #RawUnderground, @FightOwensFight's clash with @RandyOrton and the high-stakes match between @WWEAsuka and @itsBayleyWWE highlight an action-packed #WWERaw this Monday night on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/J3y2I8reWW
— WWE (@WWE) August 8, 2020
