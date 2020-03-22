WWE News: Shayna Baszler Continues Twitter Feud With Becky Lynch, Smackdown in Three Minutes

– Shayna Baszler had another volley in the continuing online feud with Becky Lynch ahead of their match at WrestleMania 36. After Lynch said last night that she was the person making people care about their match, Baszler replied:

And that’s really where we differ. You care if people care. I care only about breaking limbs and winning. https://t.co/tLmohNH5tm — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) March 22, 2020

– WWE posted this week’s “Smackdown in 3” covering Friday’s episode in three minutes: