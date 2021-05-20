wrestling / News

WWE News: Shayna Baszler Demonstrates an Arm-In Guillotine, More Battle of the Brands on UUDD, Edge Plays the Indian Greeting Challenge

May 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Shayna Baszler WWE Main Event

– WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler released a new vlog demonstrating the Roman Reigns arm-in guillotine choke. You can check out that vlog in the player below:

Let’s take a look at the guillotine and what changes you have to make if done the way Roman Reigns does it with the arm still trapped, as opposed to a traditional “head only” guillotine choke like we’ve covered.

– A new Battle of the Brands video is available from UpUpDownDown:

– Edge took part in the Indian Greeting Challenge on today’s WWE Now India:

