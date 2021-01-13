wrestling / News
WWE News: Shayna Baszler Demonstrates Guillotine Choke, Nikki Cross’ New Year’s Resolutions, Superstars Pick Their Favorite Royal Rumble Entry Number
January 13, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler shared a new vlog where she demonstrates a high elbow variation of the front choke or guillotine with help from Jessamyn Duke. You can check out that video below.
– Nikki Cross released a new video where she talks about her New Year’s resolutions for 2021:
– WWE AL AN released a new video where Superstars pick their favorite entry numbers for the Royal Rumble:
