wrestling / News

WWE News: Shayna Baszler Demonstrates Guillotine Choke, Nikki Cross’ New Year’s Resolutions, Superstars Pick Their Favorite Royal Rumble Entry Number

January 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Shayna Baszler Raw WWE

– WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler shared a new vlog where she demonstrates a high elbow variation of the front choke or guillotine with help from Jessamyn Duke. You can check out that video below.

– Nikki Cross released a new video where she talks about her New Year’s resolutions for 2021:

– WWE AL AN released a new video where Superstars pick their favorite entry numbers for the Royal Rumble:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Shayna Baszler, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading