wrestling / News
WWE News: Shayna Baszler Doesn’t Care About Awards, WWE Remembers Triple H’s 2002 Return, WWE Uses Finn Balor-Over Joke For New Shirt
January 13, 2018 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Shayne Baszler replied to the official NXT account, which hyped her nomination for the “Future Star” award. She wrote:
Do whatever you want. I don’t need recognition to know who I am and what I plan to do. https://t.co/w9SCCIdKmh
— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) January 10, 2018
– WWE has posted a clip of Triple H’s WWE return in 2002, just prior to that year’s Royal Rumble.
– WWE is taking advantage of Finn Balor’s “Over” jokes on Twitter in their latest Balor Club shirt, which highlights the word among “Balor Club Forever.”
"Bálor Club is fOreVER"
T-Shirt https://t.co/Wtw8vu6yBI
— Finn Bálor Forever (@FinnBalor) January 13, 2018