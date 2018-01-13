 

WWE News: Shayna Baszler Doesn’t Care About Awards, WWE Remembers Triple H’s 2002 Return, WWE Uses Finn Balor-Over Joke For New Shirt

January 13, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Shayna Baszler Mae Young Classic

– In a post on Twitter, Shayne Baszler replied to the official NXT account, which hyped her nomination for the “Future Star” award. She wrote:

– WWE has posted a clip of Triple H’s WWE return in 2002, just prior to that year’s Royal Rumble.

– WWE is taking advantage of Finn Balor’s “Over” jokes on Twitter in their latest Balor Club shirt, which highlights the word among “Balor Club Forever.”

