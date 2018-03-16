 

WWE News: Shayna Baszler Engages Fans Over Submission Wrestling, Video of John Cena at WM 35 Presser, Stock Down

March 16, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Shayna Baszler had a back-and-forth with fans on Twitter over submission wrestling and more. You can see the posts below, which came after this week’s NXT in which Ember Moon got into it with both Dakota Kai and Ember Moon following Kai’s win over Lacey Evans:

– WWE stock closed at $36.98 on Friday, down $0.12 (0.32%) from the previous closing price.

– Here is video of John Cena and Nikki Bella at today’s WrestleMania 35 press conference. Cena talked about WrestleMania and WWE being his life, then talked about proposing to Bella at last year’s event. He added that WrestleMania means everything to him and while he doesn’t know what he will be doing next year, he will be there and love it:

