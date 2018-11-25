Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Shayna Baszler Fires Off at Becky Lynch After Name Drop, Video of Undertaker Meets and Greet

November 25, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shayna Baszler

– Shayna Baszler posted to Twitter to fire back at Becky Lynch after the Smackdown Women’s Champion mentioned her in a shot at Ronda Rousey. You can see both posts below:

– Wrestling Everyday shared this video of fans meeting the Undertaker at a meet and greet event for Gemini Sports:

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Shayna Baszler, The Undertaker, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading