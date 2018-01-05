 

WWE News: Shayna Baszler Gets Aggressive With Performance Center Recruit, Latest UpUpDownDown

January 5, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shayna Baszler Mae Young Classic

– Shayna Baszler got aggressive with a WWE Performance Center recruit in a new video posted to her Twitter account. You can see the video in which she mocks talents while they’re training and gets physical with recruit Jessie Elaban:

– Here is the latest episode of UpUpDownDown, with Cesaro playing Clash Royale featuring Goldust, Cathy Kelley & Curt Hawkins:

