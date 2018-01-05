wrestling / News
WWE News: Shayna Baszler Gets Aggressive With Performance Center Recruit, Latest UpUpDownDown
January 5, 2018
– Shayna Baszler got aggressive with a WWE Performance Center recruit in a new video posted to her Twitter account. You can see the video in which she mocks talents while they’re training and gets physical with recruit Jessie Elaban:
Can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen. #AllHail #QoS pic.twitter.com/VPVJ9HK5Z9
— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) January 5, 2018
– Here is the latest episode of UpUpDownDown, with Cesaro playing Clash Royale featuring Goldust, Cathy Kelley & Curt Hawkins: