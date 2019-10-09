WWE News: Shayna Baszler Preview For Tonight’s NXT, NXT Hype Video, Stock Down

– WWE has posted a preview for tonight’s episode of NXT looking at Shayna Baszler’s role on the show. THe preview reads:

Can anyone stop Shayna Baszler?

Despite a spirited effort from Candice LeRae, NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler retained her title in a thrilling battle. As The Submission Magician’s reign rapidly approaches the one-year mark, will a new challenger emerge to try and dethrone The Queen of Spades? Find out on WWE NXT, live tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

– WWE’s stock closed at $66.63 on Wednesday, down $1.07 (1.58%) from yesterday’s close. The market as a whole was up 0.7% on the day.

– The latest WWE Performance Center video has fans and roster members talking about their love of NXT: