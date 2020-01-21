wrestling / News
WWE News: Shayna Baszler Warns Shotzi Blackheart, A Day in the Life of Chelsea Green, This Week’s Raw in 3 Minutes
– Former NXT women’s champion Shayna Baszler issued a warning on Twitter earlier today to Shotzi Blackheart. You can check out that tweet below.
Shayna Baszler wrote, “Remember this, @Shotziblack . It’s the exact moment your career ended. Already told medical to keep a table cleared off for you. Then, eyes back on @RheaRipley_WWE #Shayna3Time”
Remember this, @Shotziblack . It’s the exact moment your career ended. Already told medical to keep a table cleared off for you. Then, eyes back on @RheaRipley_WWE #Shayna3Time pic.twitter.com/wjudITzPKS
— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) January 21, 2020
– Chelsea Green recently shared a new “day in the life” vlog. You can check out that video below.
– The WWE on FOX YouTube channel released a Raw in 3 Minutes video. You can check out the Raw recap for this week below.
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Sets The Record Straight On Why He Left WCW, Describes His First Meeting with Vince McMahon
- Latest Being the Elite Recap: Kenny Omega Accidentally Hires Marty Jannetty
- Cody on When AEW Knew Dynamite May Be Renewed, People Speculating on AEW’s Success Levels
- Kurt Angle On Trying to Get Bret Hart As His WrestleMania 20 Opponent, Says Brock Lesnar’s WM 19 Shooting Star Press Was His Idea