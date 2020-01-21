wrestling / News

WWE News: Shayna Baszler Warns Shotzi Blackheart, A Day in the Life of Chelsea Green, This Week’s Raw in 3 Minutes

January 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Former NXT women’s champion Shayna Baszler issued a warning on Twitter earlier today to Shotzi Blackheart. You can check out that tweet below.

Shayna Baszler wrote, “Remember this, @Shotziblack . It’s the exact moment your career ended. Already told medical to keep a table cleared off for you. Then, eyes back on @RheaRipley_WWE #Shayna3Time”

– Chelsea Green recently shared a new “day in the life” vlog. You can check out that video below.

– The WWE on FOX YouTube channel released a Raw in 3 Minutes video. You can check out the Raw recap for this week below.

