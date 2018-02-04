WWE News: Shayna Baszler Was Surprised By Ronda Rousey’s Royal Rumble Appearance, Ricochet Comments on NXT Debut

– Shayna Baszler said she was surprised as anyone about Ronda Rousey’s WWE signing. Baszler spoke on camera and said that Rousey kept the debut from her and everyone else. You can see the video below.

“I was just as surprised as everyone else, she kept that from all of us. Because, in her own words, she wanted us to feel the genuine excitement that the rest of the world felt. We worked hard to get where we’re at – all of us – so to see her genuinely happy and finally getting to soak in that reward is great.”

She continued, “I’ve known Ronda for awhile and everything she decides to do she dives head-first one-hundred percent into. So, I have no doubt she’ll be just as dominant in WWE as she’s been at everything else.”

– Ricochet posted to Twitter commenting on his debut at the most recent NXT tapings, as you can see below: