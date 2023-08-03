wrestling / News

WWE News: Shayna Baszler’s SummerSlam Workout, Top 25 Dramatic SummerSlam Finishes, Best Raw Moments of July

August 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Shayna Baszler, WWE WrestleMania 39 pres day Image Credit: Jeffrey Harris/411mania

– Shayna Baszler reveals her workout for her upcoming WWE SummerSlam match against Ronda Rousey scheduled for this Saturday:

– Ahead of SummerSlam, WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 25 Dramatic SummerSlam Match Endings:

– WWE showcased the Top 10 Raw Moments of July 2023:

