WWE News: Sheamus and Sasha Banks React to Coronavirus Pandemic, Highlights From NXT, List of Names Qualified For NXT Takeover: Tampa Ladder Match

– Both Sheamus and Sasha Banks have reacted to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, which is threatening to cancel Wrestlemania.

Sheamus wrote: “US travel ban on Europe for 30 days… i got business at #SmackDown. Ideas?”

Banks added: “Album on hold due to #coronavirus [tired face emoji x 3] I’m scared y’all please don’t get me sick.”

US travel ban on Europe for 30 days… i got business at #SmackDown. Ideas? pic.twitter.com/gp17VV4q2W — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) March 12, 2020

Album on hold due to #coronavirus 😫😫😫 I’m scared y’all please don’t get me sick. pic.twitter.com/8Y9AAkA8QH — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) March 12, 2020

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of NXT:

– As of last night’s episode, Mia Yim, Chelsea Green and Tegan Nox have all qualified for the #1 contenders ladder match at NXT Takeover: Tampa. There are three spots left and next week will feature a qualifying match between Mercedes Martinez and Candice LeRae.