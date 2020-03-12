wrestling / News
WWE News: Sheamus and Sasha Banks React to Coronavirus Pandemic, Highlights From NXT, List of Names Qualified For NXT Takeover: Tampa Ladder Match
– Both Sheamus and Sasha Banks have reacted to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, which is threatening to cancel Wrestlemania.
Sheamus wrote: “US travel ban on Europe for 30 days… i got business at #SmackDown. Ideas?”
Banks added: “Album on hold due to #coronavirus [tired face emoji x 3] I’m scared y’all please don’t get me sick.”
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of NXT:
– As of last night’s episode, Mia Yim, Chelsea Green and Tegan Nox have all qualified for the #1 contenders ladder match at NXT Takeover: Tampa. There are three spots left and next week will feature a qualifying match between Mercedes Martinez and Candice LeRae.
