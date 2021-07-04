WWE News: Sheamus Celebrates 83 Days as US Champ, Johnny Drip Drip Delivers Another Drip Tip, Latest Episode of WWE En Español

– WWE United States champion Sheamus celebrated his 83rd day as champion today, and he kicked back and watched some soccer. You can check out his tweet below:

83 days, feet up & STILL United States Champion #easymoney pic.twitter.com/pH6gZUBQG9 — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) July 3, 2021

– John Morrison, aka Johnny Drip Drip, delivered his latest Drip Tip:

– The latest episode of WWE En Español is now available: