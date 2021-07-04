wrestling / News
WWE News: Sheamus Celebrates 83 Days as US Champ, Johnny Drip Drip Delivers Another Drip Tip, Latest Episode of WWE En Español
July 3, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE United States champion Sheamus celebrated his 83rd day as champion today, and he kicked back and watched some soccer. You can check out his tweet below:
83 days, feet up & STILL United States Champion #easymoney pic.twitter.com/pH6gZUBQG9
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) July 3, 2021
– John Morrison, aka Johnny Drip Drip, delivered his latest Drip Tip:
It's time for another #DripTip from Johnny Drip Drip. 👀💧@tiktok_us @TheRealMorrison pic.twitter.com/zQgkdeaAh7
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2021
– The latest episode of WWE En Español is now available:
