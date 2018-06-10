wrestling / News
WWE News: Sheamus & Cesaro Visit Universal Studios, Total Bellas Synopsis For Tonight
– Sheamus & Cesaro posted images from their trip to Universal Studios over the weekend. You can see their posts below:
It’s universally known that we are The Bar! @UniversalORL Sweeps Winners Experience… @WWE (@WWESheamus protecting himself from the sun) pic.twitter.com/URhYXQPFmN
— Cesaro (@WWECesaro) June 8, 2018
– Here is the synopsis for tonight’s episode of Total Bellas, which airs at 9 PM ET/PT on E!:
“The Bella Twins make their much-anticipated WWE return in the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match, but when their training lacks that Bella Twin magic with Brie’s new mom body and Nikki’s fear of getting injured again, the sisters wonder if they have what it takes.”