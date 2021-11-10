wrestling / News

WWE News: Sheamus Cuts Promo on Kyle Walker, Beth Phoenix Thanks Jeremy Borash, Brie Bella Shares Vlog of Buddy

November 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Sheamus Damian Priest WWE SummerSlam

– WWE released a video of Sheamus during the UK tour stop in Manchester, and Sheamus cuts a promo on Manchester City football player, Kyle Walker. You can check out that clip below:

– WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix thanked Jeremy Borash on Twitter for helping film the music video for her song, “Find Your Why.” The new track releases as part of her EP on Friday, Nov. 12.

Phoenix wrote on Borash, “Thank you to @JeremyBorash for the labor of love you put into making this beautiful piece! It meant the world to me! Your talents are endless. #StoneRoseBone” She promoted the album earlier today on WWE’s The Bump. You can check out her tweet below.

– Brie Bella shared a vlog of her son Buddy learning to sing, which you can see below:

