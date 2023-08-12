wrestling / News
WWE News: Sheamus Hypes Up ‘5-Star Classic Banger’ With Edge, Behind the Scenes SummerSlam Photo Gallery, SmackDown Video Highlights
– Former WWE Champions Sheamus and Edge are going to face each other for the first time ever on next week’s SmackDown after Edge challenged Sheamus last night. Sheamus hyped the matchup on social media and told fans to look forward to a classic five-star banger!
Sheamus wrote, “WWE Universe! Next week on #SmackDown WE are gonna send @EdgeRatedR into… another 25 years with a classic 5 ⭐️ BANGER!!!”
WWE Universe! Next week on #SmackDown WE are gonna send @EdgeRatedR into… another 25 years with a classic 5 ⭐️ BANGER!!! pic.twitter.com/KK2dlftseJ
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) August 12, 2023
– WWE released a new behind-the-scenes photo gallery from last week’s SummerSlam event:
Pre-match gameplanning, a cash-in celebration and so more: Behind the scenes of #SummerSlam https://t.co/DHCUQJyYzQ pic.twitter.com/6vi1e5DJgE
— WWE (@WWE) August 12, 2023
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of SmackDown:
