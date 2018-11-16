Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Behind the Scenes of Sheamus’ YouTube Series, Titan Games Featured on Ellen, Survivor Series Eliminations On List This

November 16, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sheamus

– Sheamus appeared in a new video by UNILAD Fitness going behind the scenes of his Celtic Warrior Workouts channel. You can see the video below:

– The Rock’s new reality competition series Titan Games was featured on Friday’s episode of Ellen. You can see the segment below:

– Here is the latest episode of WWE List This, looking at the seven WWE Superstars with the most Survivor Series eliminations:

