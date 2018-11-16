WWE News: Behind the Scenes of Sheamus’ YouTube Series, Titan Games Featured on Ellen, Survivor Series Eliminations On List This

– Sheamus appeared in a new video by UNILAD Fitness going behind the scenes of his Celtic Warrior Workouts channel. You can see the video below:

– The Rock’s new reality competition series Titan Games was featured on Friday’s episode of Ellen. You can see the segment below:

.@TheRock’s new show the #TitanGames is looking for people who want to prove they’re Titans. So I sent @AndyLassner. @NBCTitanGames premieres January 3rd. pic.twitter.com/ZtF0t8Wea4 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 16, 2018

– Here is the latest episode of WWE List This, looking at the seven WWE Superstars with the most Survivor Series eliminations: