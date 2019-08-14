wrestling / News
WWE News: Sheamus In The Philippines For WWE, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays Include Kofi Kingston
August 14, 2019
– Sheamus is currently in the Philippines doing promotional work for WWE.
He wrote on Twitter: “Arrived in Manila, they made me a cake. Perfect for a fella, it tastes of vanilla! Thank you @WWESEAsia… who wants to workout in the Philippines?”
Arrived in Manila, they made me a cake. Perfect for a fella, it tastes of vanilla!
Thank you @WWESEAsia… who wants to workout in the Philippines? pic.twitter.com/QIVVOGWsD7
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) August 14, 2019
– WWE has posted a new video showing the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown Live:
– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Kofi Kingston (38), Johnny Gargano (32), Bob Backlund (70) and Bobby Eaton (61).
