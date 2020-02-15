WWE News: Sheamus Asks If There’s Anyone Else to Face Him, Raw Preview Clip, Preview for Goldberg on Next Week’s Smackdown

– During last night’s Smackdown, Sheamus beat Shorty G and Apollo Crews in a handicap match. After the match, he wrote on Twitter, “IS THERE NO ONE ELSE?” You can check out that tweet below.

Also, WWE released some highlights of the match and Shorty G and Crews’ reactions. Shorty G felt embarrassed about the loss and said Sheamus was beatable. Crews was so disappointed, he didn’t want to continue listening to Shorty G.





– WWE released a new preview clip for next week’s Raw showcasing the Shayna Baszler and Becky Lynch feud. You can check out that preview clip below.

– As previously reported, WWE announced that Goldberg will be appearing on Smackdown next week ahead of his Universal title match against Bray Wyatt at Super ShowDown. WWE released a new preview video for next week’s show, which you can see below.